India Fights to Avoid Follow-On as Jadeja and Nitish Steady the Ship

With a bowler down, Australia faces a challenge as India's Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Reddy aim to prevent the follow-on on Day 4 of the third Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Tuesday. At lunch, India posted 167/6 on the board, trailing by 278 runs.

KL Rahul initially struck lucky with a dropped catch by Australia's Steven Smith, but then capitalized on the reprieve with impressive cover drives. However, India's captain Rohit Sharma wasn't as fortunate. After edging a delivery to Alex Carey, he departed for a mere 10 runs.

The session witnessed further drama as Josh Hazlewood left the field with an injury, leaving Australia a bowler short. KL Rahul focused on building momentum, even as rain briefly interrupted play, but his innings was cut short by a sensational catch from Smith. Jadeja and Nitish, however, strengthened India's resolve, ending the session by ensuring no further damage was done to the team before the interval.

(With inputs from agencies.)