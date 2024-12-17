Left Menu

India Fights to Avoid Follow-On as Jadeja and Nitish Steady the Ship

In the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India faces an uphill battle against Australia, trailing by 278 runs. With KL Rahul scoring 84 and Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Reddy unbeaten, India fights to avoid follow-on while Australia deals with injury woes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 08:50 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 08:50 IST
Ravindra Jadeja (Photo: @BCCI/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

With a bowler down, Australia faces a challenge as India's Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Reddy aim to prevent the follow-on on Day 4 of the third Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Tuesday. At lunch, India posted 167/6 on the board, trailing by 278 runs.

KL Rahul initially struck lucky with a dropped catch by Australia's Steven Smith, but then capitalized on the reprieve with impressive cover drives. However, India's captain Rohit Sharma wasn't as fortunate. After edging a delivery to Alex Carey, he departed for a mere 10 runs.

The session witnessed further drama as Josh Hazlewood left the field with an injury, leaving Australia a bowler short. KL Rahul focused on building momentum, even as rain briefly interrupted play, but his innings was cut short by a sensational catch from Smith. Jadeja and Nitish, however, strengthened India's resolve, ending the session by ensuring no further damage was done to the team before the interval.

