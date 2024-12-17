India Fights to Avoid Follow-On as Jadeja and Nitish Steady the Ship
In the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India faces an uphill battle against Australia, trailing by 278 runs. With KL Rahul scoring 84 and Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Reddy unbeaten, India fights to avoid follow-on while Australia deals with injury woes.
- Country:
- Australia
With a bowler down, Australia faces a challenge as India's Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Reddy aim to prevent the follow-on on Day 4 of the third Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Tuesday. At lunch, India posted 167/6 on the board, trailing by 278 runs.
KL Rahul initially struck lucky with a dropped catch by Australia's Steven Smith, but then capitalized on the reprieve with impressive cover drives. However, India's captain Rohit Sharma wasn't as fortunate. After edging a delivery to Alex Carey, he departed for a mere 10 runs.
The session witnessed further drama as Josh Hazlewood left the field with an injury, leaving Australia a bowler short. KL Rahul focused on building momentum, even as rain briefly interrupted play, but his innings was cut short by a sensational catch from Smith. Jadeja and Nitish, however, strengthened India's resolve, ending the session by ensuring no further damage was done to the team before the interval.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sanjay Manjrekar Advocates for KL Rahul as India's Test Opener
KL Rahul Keeps India's Pink-Ball Strategy Under Wraps
Rohit Sharma Backs KL Rahul to Open in Adelaide Test Amid Team Adjustments
KL Rahul Eyes Top Form in Adelaide Test, Prepared for Any Batting Role
Rohit Sharma Moves Down Order to Let KL Rahul Shine in Perth Test