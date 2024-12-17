Left Menu

New Zealand's Triumphant Send-Off for Tim Southee

New Zealand secured a historic 423-run win against England in Hamilton, sending off Tim Southee from Test cricket victoriously. Despite initial series defeats, the team reclaimed momentum at Seddon Park, with significant contributions from Mitchell Santner and Kane Williamson, overshadowing England's efforts in an improbable chase.

New Zealand claimed a 423-run victory over England, marking a memorable farewell for Tim Southee on his home ground in his final Test. Despite early series losses, the Black Caps asserted dominance at Seddon Park, showcasing their best performance since sweeping India.

Mitchell Santner, named Player of the Match, was instrumental in the win with his impressive bowling and batting contributions. Kane Williamson, with a pivotal second-innings score, and Will O'Rourke's potent bowling, were also key to the triumph.

England, led by an injured Ben Stokes, struggled in their attempt to chase a record target. Despite notable performances from Jacob Bethell and Joe Root, the team collapsed on day four, ending the series with a harsh defeat in New Zealand.

