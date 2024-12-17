Djokovic and Kyrgios Unite for Brisbane Doubles
Novak Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam champion, will partner with former Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios to play doubles at the Brisbane International. The event will serve as a warm-up for the Australian Open. Kyrgios is returning to competitive singles after injury setbacks.
In a surprising collaboration, Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios will team up in doubles at the Brisbane International. The event, spanning from December 29 to January 5, serves as a strategic warm-up for the Australian Open.
The pairing marks an unexpected turn in their relationship, once known for its tension. Kyrgios, who had previously criticized Djokovic, shared their upcoming doubles partnership on Instagram, expressing enthusiasm for the event.
Kyrgios's participation arrives after a challenging period marred by injuries, signaling his return to competitive singles matches. Meanwhile, Djokovic continues to build on his historic Grand Slam legacy.
