Djokovic and Kyrgios Unite for Brisbane Doubles

In a surprising collaboration, Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios will team up in doubles at the Brisbane International. The event, spanning from December 29 to January 5, serves as a strategic warm-up for the Australian Open.

The pairing marks an unexpected turn in their relationship, once known for its tension. Kyrgios, who had previously criticized Djokovic, shared their upcoming doubles partnership on Instagram, expressing enthusiasm for the event.

Kyrgios's participation arrives after a challenging period marred by injuries, signaling his return to competitive singles matches. Meanwhile, Djokovic continues to build on his historic Grand Slam legacy.

