Left Menu

Shockwaves at Chelsea: Mudryk's Unexpected Doping Allegation

Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk, a high-profile soccer player, has been implicated in an adverse doping test result. The player and club deny any intentional wrongdoing and pledge cooperation with authorities. Mudryk, purchased for $108 million in 2023, has not played recently amid the unfolding investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 17-12-2024 16:55 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 16:55 IST
Shockwaves at Chelsea: Mudryk's Unexpected Doping Allegation
Mykhailo Mudryk
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Chelsea forward Mykhailo Mudryk, among the most expensive signings in soccer history, faces scrutiny following an unexpected doping allegation. The Premier League club revealed a troubling 'adverse finding' from a routine urine test.

Purchased for $108 million in 2023, Mudryk, a Ukraine international, was contacted by the English Football Association. The forward insists he has 'never knowingly' consumed banned substances, a sentiment echoed in Chelsea's official statement.

The FA has yet to comment, and Chelsea has not disclosed any disciplinary measures. Mudryk, last listed as an unused substitute on December 1, remains cooperative with ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024