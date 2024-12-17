Left Menu

Soccer Sensation Mykhailo Mudryk Faces Doping Scandal Shock

Mykhailo Mudryk, signed by Chelsea for $108 million, is in shock after a doping test revealed a banned substance. The 23-year-old has denied knowingly breaking rules. Both Chelsea and Mudryk are cooperating with authorities to address the adverse findings. He has made nine appearances for Chelsea this season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 17-12-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 19:32 IST
Soccer Sensation Mykhailo Mudryk Faces Doping Scandal Shock
Mykhailo Mudryk
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Mykhailo Mudryk, one of Chelsea's marquee signings at $108 million, expressed disbelief on Tuesday after a doping test suggested the presence of a banned substance.

Responding to the unexpected test outcome, the 23-year-old forward took to Instagram, asserting his innocence and optimism about returning to the field soon. Chelsea has announced full cooperation with the Football Association, emphasizing that Mudryk has denied any intentional rule violation.

As the FA withheld remarks on the affair, Chelsea's position remained unspecific on a possible suspension. Mudryk's most recent squad inclusion was as an unused substitute on December 1. The doping discovery adds to Mudryk's struggles adapting to Chelsea, given the expectations from his impressive transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024