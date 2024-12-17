Youngest Chess Champion Gukesh's Triumphant Homecoming
Tamil Nadu CM felicitated world chess champion Gukesh Dommaraju in Chennai. Gukesh's victory roadshow celebrated his historic win as the youngest chess champion. He highlighted Chennai's vital role in his success and thanked the Tamil Nadu government and local grandmasters for their support.
The bustling streets of Chennai were abuzz as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin congratulated Gukesh Dommaraju, the newly crowned world chess champion, on Tuesday. Present alongside him was the Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, marking a proud moment for both the state and the nation.
Earlier, a celebratory roadshow had unfolded to honor Gukesh's extraordinary feat. Fans thronged the streets, cheering for the chess prodigy who recently clinched the International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Championship in Singapore. Gukesh, overwhelmed by the support, said, "Chennai is a pivotal city for chess. This victory is a testament to the unwavering support from the Tamil Nadu government and the guidance of Chennai's grandmasters."
The young champion, having arrived in India on Monday, returned to a hero's welcome at Chennai Airport. Crowds surrounded the grandmaster, celebrating his 7.5-6.5 title-clinching victory over China's Ding Liren. Overcome by emotion, Gukesh shed tears of joy, heralding the win as the "best moment" of his life, while Ding Liren reflected on his own performance with no regrets.
