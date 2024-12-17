Neeraj Chauhan Sets New National Archery Record at Senior Nationals

Uttar Pradesh archer Neeraj Chauhan created history at the Senior Nationals by setting a new national record in the men's recurve category on Tuesday, achieving a score of 692 points. Chauhan's exceptional performance overshadowed the previous record held by three-time Olympian Tarundeep Rai, who scored 687 points.

Competing for AIPSCB, Chauhan made a remarkable comeback. He scored 345 points in the first end and 347 points in the final end, ensuring his place in the record books. As a result of his triumph, AIPSCB topped the team rankings, aided by teammates Shrey Bhardwaj, Mukesh Boro, and Rohit Kumar.

In the women's events, Olympian Ankita Bhakat emerged as the frontrunner for Jharkhand, scoring 667 points. She was followed closely by Punjab's Simranjeet Kaur and PSPB's Deepika Kumari. The Jharkhand team also secured the leading position in the women's team event qualifying round.

(With inputs from agencies.)