Rohan Jaitley Drives New Era for Delhi Cricket Development

In a decisive election, Rohan Jaitley has been re-elected as the president of the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA), securing 1,577 votes against TMC MP Kirti Azad's 777. With a strong focus on nurturing local talent, Jaitley aims to create an ecosystem where every skilled player has the chance to represent Delhi.

Jaitley's immediate agenda includes establishing a robust support system for young cricketers, ensuring access to coaching, rehabilitation, and necessary equipment. His administration will create high-performance centers offering professional training for identified talents, regardless of their background, thus bolstering the city's cricketing credentials.

Under Jaitley's leadership, Delhi's cricket scene has already seen improvements, such as hosting ODI World Cup matches and launching the Delhi Premier League T20. With a focus on inclusivity, both men's and women's cricket leagues are set to expand, cementing Delhi's reputation as a cricketing hub.

