Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia showcased its cricketing prowess by putting a commanding total of 445 runs in the first innings of the third Test, leaving India to chase a hefty target.

On the decisive fifth day, India managed to score only 260 runs in response, with the team collapsing after resuming at 252 for nine.

Despite notable efforts from tailenders Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep, the Australian bowlers, led by Pat Cummins, ensured a significant first innings lead of 185 runs.

(With inputs from agencies.)