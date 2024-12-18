Mumbai City FC's Lallianzuala Chhangte Confident of ISL Comeback

Mumbai City FC's captain Lallianzuala Chhangte is optimistic about his team's chances of bouncing back and fulfilling their ambitions in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season. Discussing with the ISL, Chhangte praised coach Petr Kratky's coaching approach, delved into the ISL's transformative impact, and shared insights on his remarkable journey from playing on the streets of Mizoram to becoming one of the lead figures in India's premier football league, according to a Mumbai City FC release.

Currently, Mumbai City FC finds itself at a crossroads, having won four matches and drawn five out of their 11 games this season, securing 17 points and positioning them seventh on the leaderboard. The team is undergoing a transition with key players like Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Alberto Noguera, and Rahul Bheke departing over the summer. Despite scoring the fourth-least goals in the league, Chhangte is optimistic that new signings, now settled, will help the team regain form. He praised Kratky's work with domestic players, describing him as a coach that inspires extra effort on the field.

"Petr has brought about significant changes, especially in the mentality of Indian players. He entrusts responsibilities and expects players to uphold them every game. His demands are high both on and off the field, yet this trust encourages us to play with enjoyment and commitment," Chhangte remarked in a Mumbai City FC release. Highlighting the league's growth, Chhangte noted the correlation between the ISL and national team improvements, especially as he steps into a more prominent role following Sunil Chhetri's international retirement.

(With inputs from agencies.)