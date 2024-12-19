PSG Dominates with Dembélé's Double Deed
Paris Saint-Germain secured a 10-point lead in the French league with a 4-2 victory over Monaco. Key moments included Ousmane Dembélé's brace and Gianluigi Donnarumma's injury. Monaco remains in third place, level with Marseille, and the match was rescheduled due to a scheduling conflict with Trophée des Champions.
Paris Saint-Germain further cemented their lead at the top of the French league with a solid 4-2 win over Monaco, extending their advantage to 10 points before the year-end break.
The match, however, was overshadowed by an unfortunate incident involving goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who suffered a facial injury after being struck by an opponent's cleat. Despite the injury scare and subsequent substitution, PSG's Ousmane Dembélé delivered a memorable performance, scoring twice.
Despite the defeat, Monaco maintains its position in third place, tied with Marseille, which holds a game in hand. The match was rescheduled due to a conflict with the upcoming Trophée des Champions in Doha.
(With inputs from agencies.)
