PSG Dominates with Dembélé's Double Deed

Paris Saint-Germain further cemented their lead at the top of the French league with a solid 4-2 win over Monaco, extending their advantage to 10 points before the year-end break.

The match, however, was overshadowed by an unfortunate incident involving goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who suffered a facial injury after being struck by an opponent's cleat. Despite the injury scare and subsequent substitution, PSG's Ousmane Dembélé delivered a memorable performance, scoring twice.

Despite the defeat, Monaco maintains its position in third place, tied with Marseille, which holds a game in hand. The match was rescheduled due to a conflict with the upcoming Trophée des Champions in Doha.

