Valtteri Bottas Returns to Mercedes as Reserve Driver for 2025
Valtteri Bottas is set to return to Mercedes as a reserve driver for the 2025 Formula One season after departing from Sauber. Mercedes announced this move as Bottas expressed enthusiasm about coming back to the Mercedes family for the upcoming season.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 17:49 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 17:49 IST
Valtteri Bottas will rejoin the Formula One circuit with Mercedes as a reserve driver for the 2025 season. The announcement came on Thursday, marking his return after leaving Sauber.
Bottas expressed his excitement about the move, stating it's like returning home to the Mercedes family.
This decision adds depth to Mercedes' driver lineup as they continue their pursuit of championship success.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement