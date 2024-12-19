Left Menu

Afghanistan's Historic Victory Over Zimbabwe in ODI

Afghanistan achieved their largest ODI victory by defeating Zimbabwe by 232 runs. Sediqullah Atal scored his maiden century, and AM Ghazanfar delivered an impressive bowling performance in Harare. Zimbabwe was all out for 54, equaling their lowest score against Afghanistan. The series stands at 1-0 in Afghanistan's favor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 19:21 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 19:21 IST
Afghanistan's Historic Victory Over Zimbabwe in ODI
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a stunning display of cricket prowess, Afghanistan recorded their largest One-Day International victory, defeating hosts Zimbabwe by a staggering 232 runs. This remarkable win was fueled by opener Sediqullah Atal, who notched his maiden ODI century, and off-spinner AM Ghazanfar, whose figures of 3-9 wreaked havoc at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday.

Afghanistan, sent in to bat first, amassed an imposing 286 for six in 50 overs, spearheaded by Atal's impressive 104 from 128 balls. This formed a formidable opening stand of 191 alongside Abdul Malik, who contributed a solid 84 from 101 balls. The hosts, however, faltered from the start in their chase and were bundled out for a meager 54, equalling the lowest score Afghanistan has bowled a side out for in ODI cricket.

This victory gives Afghanistan a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, with the first game unfortunately washed out due to rain. The deciding fixture is set to take place at the same venue on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024