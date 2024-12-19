Afghanistan's Historic Victory Over Zimbabwe in ODI

In a stunning display of cricket prowess, Afghanistan recorded their largest One-Day International victory, defeating hosts Zimbabwe by a staggering 232 runs. This remarkable win was fueled by opener Sediqullah Atal, who notched his maiden ODI century, and off-spinner AM Ghazanfar, whose figures of 3-9 wreaked havoc at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday.

Afghanistan, sent in to bat first, amassed an imposing 286 for six in 50 overs, spearheaded by Atal's impressive 104 from 128 balls. This formed a formidable opening stand of 191 alongside Abdul Malik, who contributed a solid 84 from 101 balls. The hosts, however, faltered from the start in their chase and were bundled out for a meager 54, equalling the lowest score Afghanistan has bowled a side out for in ODI cricket.

This victory gives Afghanistan a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, with the first game unfortunately washed out due to rain. The deciding fixture is set to take place at the same venue on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)