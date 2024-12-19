Left Menu

Vitor Pereira Takes Helm at Wolverhampton Wanderers Amid Relegation Battle

Vitor Pereira has been appointed as head coach of Wolverhampton Wanderers on an 18-month deal. The Portuguese manager replaces Gary O'Neil, aiming to steer the team out of the relegation zone. Wolves face challenges including defensive issues, disciplinary problems, and a tough Premier League schedule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 20:56 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 20:56 IST
Vitor Pereira Takes Helm at Wolverhampton Wanderers Amid Relegation Battle

Vitor Pereira has been appointed head coach of Wolverhampton Wanderers on an 18-month contract, the Premier League club announced Thursday. The Portuguese manager is expected to guide the team out of the relegation zone following a string of defeats.

Pereira, 56, replaces Gary O'Neil who exited after a four-match losing streak in the league left Wolves languishing in the standings with nine points from 16 games. With a challenging schedule ahead, Pereira faces the task of shoring up the league's weakest defense.

The club's recent disciplinary issues have compounded their struggles, leading to upheaval in leadership. As Pereira takes the reins, sporting director Matt Hobbs emphasizes collaboration to strengthen their January transfer window strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024