Vitor Pereira Takes Helm at Wolverhampton Wanderers Amid Relegation Battle

Vitor Pereira has been appointed head coach of Wolverhampton Wanderers on an 18-month contract, the Premier League club announced Thursday. The Portuguese manager is expected to guide the team out of the relegation zone following a string of defeats.

Pereira, 56, replaces Gary O'Neil who exited after a four-match losing streak in the league left Wolves languishing in the standings with nine points from 16 games. With a challenging schedule ahead, Pereira faces the task of shoring up the league's weakest defense.

The club's recent disciplinary issues have compounded their struggles, leading to upheaval in leadership. As Pereira takes the reins, sporting director Matt Hobbs emphasizes collaboration to strengthen their January transfer window strategy.

