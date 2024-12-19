Left Menu

Parneet Kaur's Stellar Performance at Archery Nationals

Parneet Kaur, a 19-year-old archer from Punjab, showcased her skills at the Archery Senior National Championships by winning two golds and a bronze in compound events. Her victories include the individual title and a mixed team gold alongside Uday Kamboj. Meanwhile, notable performances came from Abhishek Verma and Deepika Kumari.

Parneet Kaur
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable display of talent, Punjab's teenage archer Parneet Kaur clinched two gold medals and a bronze at the Archery Senior National Championships. At just 19, Kaur excelled in the women's compound events, becoming a national champion by defeating Madhya Pradesh's Srishti Singh, 146-142.

Parneet's success continued as she, alongside Uday Kamboj, dominated the mixed team event, overcoming Maharashtra with a score of 158-156. Adding to her accolades, she secured a bronze for Punjab in association with Avneet Kaur and Asmat, narrowly defeating the Railways team, 228-226.

In the men's compound events, Abhishek Verma continued his winning streak, securing victory over Uday Kamboj, while Aman Saini clinched the bronze for Delhi. In the recurve section, significant face-offs were set, featuring Divyansh Chaudhary and Olympian Dhiraj Bommadevara, with Deepika Kumari set for a challenging match against Ankita Bhakat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

