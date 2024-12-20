Mount's Injury Woes: Manchester United's Midfield Setback
Mason Mount, Manchester United's midfielder, is set for weeks out due to a muscle injury sustained during a match against Manchester City. Coach Ruben Amorim acknowledged the challenge, highlighting Mount's ongoing struggles since his transfer from Chelsea and the broader impact on the team.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Manchester United's squad faces a significant blow as midfielder Mason Mount is sidelined for several weeks following a muscle injury. This setback occurred during United's 2-1 victory over Manchester City.
Mount's injury adds to a series of challenges he has encountered since joining United from Chelsea. His participation has been sporadic, with only eight Premier League starts since last season.
United's head coach, Ruben Amorim, acknowledged the difficulty of Mount's prolonged absence and pledged support in his recovery. Alongside Mount, other key players like Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw are also grappling with injuries, complicating United's lineup.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hyderabad Strikers Lead Thrilling Day Two at Tennis Premier League Season 6
Hyderabad Strikers Triumph in Thrilling Tennis Premier League Encounter
Yash Mumbai Eagles move to top spot in Tennis Premier League
"It is beautiful": Rohan Bopanna on Tennis Premier League's revolutionary format
Soccer-'Won my Premier League trophies fairly': Mourinho hits back at Guardiola