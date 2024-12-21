Travis Head's Stellar Performance: A 'Headache' for India

Travis Head's excellent technique against the short ball has been key to his remarkable success in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series, according to former India cricketer Ravi Shastri. Shastri humorously noted that the Indian team needs a balm to handle this 'Headache'.

Head has showcased his prowess by chalking up significant scores of 89, 140, and 152, particularly excelling in the pink ball Test, which Australia won to level the series. Shastri praised Head's improvement, particularly his judgment and handling of short deliveries.

Despite Jasprit Bumrah's impressive performance against Australia, Head has played him confidently, indicated by his 83 runs off 91 balls against the bowler. Shastri highlighted Head's clear mindset, enabling him to adapt his game and dominate with his natural strengths.

(With inputs from agencies.)