PSG Shifts Focus to Youth Development Amidst Transfer Quietude

Paris St Germain is focusing on developing young talent instead of pursuing January transfer reinforcements. Under manager Luis Enrique, the team aims to continue their success in domestic competitions while overcoming Champions League struggles. This shift marks a change from the club's previous approach of high-profile signings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2024 20:47 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 20:47 IST
Paris St Germain, managed by Luis Enrique, has decided to prioritize the nurturing of young talent over making new signings during the upcoming January transfer window. Ahead of their French Cup match against RC Lens, Enrique emphasized the strength of PSG's current squad.

Historically known for high-profile purchases such as Neymar Jr and Lionel Messi, the club has embraced a more cautious approach. Enrique expressed satisfaction with the current roster, highlighting last season's significant transfers and noting there's no urgent need for reinforcements but remains open to any potential opportunities.

PSG aims to clinch a 16th Coupe de France title as they face Lens. Despite leading Ligue 1 comfortably, their Champions League performance lags. The team prepares for the demanding second half of the season while coping with recent injuries, including goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma's facial injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)

