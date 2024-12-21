Philippines vs. Thailand: A Battle for Asean Supremacy

The Philippines has set up a semi-final clash with defending champions Thailand in the Asean Championship following a narrow 1-0 victory over Indonesia. Albert Capellas' team capitalized on Bjorn Kristensen's 63rd-minute penalty, earning them second place in Group B.

Meanwhile, Vietnam delivered a commanding performance, thrashing Myanmar 5-0 to secure their spot at the top of Group B. Brazil-born striker Nguyen Xuan Son shone on his debut, scoring twice and reinforcing Vietnam's dominance heading into their fixture against Singapore.

Singapore, finishing as Group A runners-up, will play host to Vietnam on Dec. 26 before the return leg in Vietnam. Thailand will face the Philippines next, visiting them on Dec. 27 with a return match in Bangkok set for Dec. 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)