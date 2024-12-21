Left Menu

Southampton Appoints Ivan Juric as New Manager

Southampton, currently at the bottom of the Premier League, has appointed Ivan Juric as their new manager following the dismissal of Russell Martin. Previously with AS Roma, Juric was let go after a brief stint. Despite challenges, Juric expresses optimism about improving his new team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2024 22:53 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 22:53 IST
Southampton, struggling at the foot of the Premier League, has made a significant managerial change by bringing in Ivan Juric, as announced on Saturday. The club recently parted ways with Russell Martin, seeking a fresh direction.

Juric, a former Croatian midfielder, held the managerial position at AS Roma but was dismissed following a series of unsatisfactory results, just 12 games into his tenure. His experience at the Serie A club has paved the way for his new challenge at Southampton.

In a statement, Juric expressed his enthusiasm and determination, stating, 'I'm very pleased. I think it's a really big challenge but I'm very optimistic because I saw a team that can do better.' His optimism signals a hopeful turn for the club's fortunes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

