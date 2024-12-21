Southampton Appoints Ivan Juric as New Manager
Southampton, currently at the bottom of the Premier League, has appointed Ivan Juric as their new manager following the dismissal of Russell Martin. Previously with AS Roma, Juric was let go after a brief stint. Despite challenges, Juric expresses optimism about improving his new team.
Southampton, struggling at the foot of the Premier League, has made a significant managerial change by bringing in Ivan Juric, as announced on Saturday. The club recently parted ways with Russell Martin, seeking a fresh direction.
Juric, a former Croatian midfielder, held the managerial position at AS Roma but was dismissed following a series of unsatisfactory results, just 12 games into his tenure. His experience at the Serie A club has paved the way for his new challenge at Southampton.
In a statement, Juric expressed his enthusiasm and determination, stating, 'I'm very pleased. I think it's a really big challenge but I'm very optimistic because I saw a team that can do better.' His optimism signals a hopeful turn for the club's fortunes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sunil Chhetri Dismisses Astrology Claims in Indian Football
Sunil Chhetri's Vision for Boosting Indian Football's Popularity
Sunil Chhetri Dreams of Son Dhruv Playing Football, Celebrates Sports as Life's Greatest Teacher
Sunil Chhetri: From Humble Roots to Football Icon
Sunil Chhetri: A Football Icon's Journey from Delhi to Bengaluru