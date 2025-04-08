Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Engineer's Death: Family Demands Justice, Alleges Political Drama

Following the death of HPPCL's chief engineer Vimal Negi, his family accuses the Congress-led state government of failing to ensure justice. Allegations are made of mistreatment by superiors, and the family plans to approach court for an unbiased investigation. Political tensions heighten with implications of selective interventions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 08-04-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 13:30 IST
Himachal Pradesh Engineer's Death: Family Demands Justice, Alleges Political Drama
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

More than 20 days after Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited's chief engineer, Vimal Negi, was found dead, his family has accused the Congress-led state government of betraying their trust and failing to deliver justice. This comes after the family had patiently waited for over 15 days following Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's assurance in the Vidhan Sabha.

The family intends to approach the court for an impartial probe, alleging that the current investigation is a 'political drama.' The deceased engineer had gone missing on March 10, and his body was discovered in a lake in Bilaspur on March 18. Accusations from Negi's wife pointed to prolonged harassment by superior officers, which allegedly led to his death.

The family demanded scientific tests for the accused to uncover the truth, revealing their disillusionment with the government. Despite their Congress support, they lamented the lack of party assistance, while BJP leaders offered moral support. Political rivalries intensified as BJP leaders call for a CBI probe, contrasting the current enquiries with broader political maneuvers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025