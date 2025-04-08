Himachal Pradesh Engineer's Death: Family Demands Justice, Alleges Political Drama
Following the death of HPPCL's chief engineer Vimal Negi, his family accuses the Congress-led state government of failing to ensure justice. Allegations are made of mistreatment by superiors, and the family plans to approach court for an unbiased investigation. Political tensions heighten with implications of selective interventions.
- Country:
- India
More than 20 days after Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited's chief engineer, Vimal Negi, was found dead, his family has accused the Congress-led state government of betraying their trust and failing to deliver justice. This comes after the family had patiently waited for over 15 days following Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's assurance in the Vidhan Sabha.
The family intends to approach the court for an impartial probe, alleging that the current investigation is a 'political drama.' The deceased engineer had gone missing on March 10, and his body was discovered in a lake in Bilaspur on March 18. Accusations from Negi's wife pointed to prolonged harassment by superior officers, which allegedly led to his death.
The family demanded scientific tests for the accused to uncover the truth, revealing their disillusionment with the government. Despite their Congress support, they lamented the lack of party assistance, while BJP leaders offered moral support. Political rivalries intensified as BJP leaders call for a CBI probe, contrasting the current enquiries with broader political maneuvers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Korea's Political Drama: Han Duck-soo Reinstated as Prime Minister
"Congress works against SC,ST, OBC": BJP's Kesavan criticizes DK Shivakumar over "Constitution will change" remark
Cash discovery: HC circular says court master of division bench-III, which was headed by Justice Yashwant Varma, will give dates in matters.
Cash discovery: In view of recent events, judicial work from Justice Yashwant Varma is withdrawn with immediate effect, says Delhi HC.
Rajeev Chandrasekhar Set to Lead BJP Kerala: A Tribute to Sree Narayana Guru