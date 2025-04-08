Himachal Pradesh Engineer's Death: Family Demands Justice, Alleges Political Drama

More than 20 days after Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited's chief engineer, Vimal Negi, was found dead, his family has accused the Congress-led state government of betraying their trust and failing to deliver justice. This comes after the family had patiently waited for over 15 days following Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's assurance in the Vidhan Sabha.

The family intends to approach the court for an impartial probe, alleging that the current investigation is a 'political drama.' The deceased engineer had gone missing on March 10, and his body was discovered in a lake in Bilaspur on March 18. Accusations from Negi's wife pointed to prolonged harassment by superior officers, which allegedly led to his death.

The family demanded scientific tests for the accused to uncover the truth, revealing their disillusionment with the government. Despite their Congress support, they lamented the lack of party assistance, while BJP leaders offered moral support. Political rivalries intensified as BJP leaders call for a CBI probe, contrasting the current enquiries with broader political maneuvers.

(With inputs from agencies.)