ASEAN Leaders to Visit Washington for Tariff Talks
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced plans to send a delegation to Washington to discuss tariffs with U.S. officials. The initiative, part of a broader regional effort, aims to form a collective response to tariffs imposed by then-President Trump. Anwar emphasizes engaging through dialogue and soft diplomacy.
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has announced that his government, along with other Southeast Asian nations, will send a delegation to Washington. This move comes as part of a strategy to address the ongoing tariff situation affecting the region.
Speaking at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' Investment Conference in Kuala Lumpur, Anwar emphasized the importance of building a consensus among ASEAN leaders. He highlighted the need for a united response to tariffs imposed by then-U.S. President Donald Trump.
Anwar stressed the preference for quiet engagement over more confrontational methods. 'We do not believe in megaphone diplomacy,' he stated, announcing the forthcoming diplomatic mission aimed at fostering dialogue with U.S. counterparts.
