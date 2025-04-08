Left Menu

ASEAN Leaders to Visit Washington for Tariff Talks

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced plans to send a delegation to Washington to discuss tariffs with U.S. officials. The initiative, part of a broader regional effort, aims to form a collective response to tariffs imposed by then-President Trump. Anwar emphasizes engaging through dialogue and soft diplomacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 08-04-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 13:32 IST
ASEAN Leaders to Visit Washington for Tariff Talks
delegation

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has announced that his government, along with other Southeast Asian nations, will send a delegation to Washington. This move comes as part of a strategy to address the ongoing tariff situation affecting the region.

Speaking at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' Investment Conference in Kuala Lumpur, Anwar emphasized the importance of building a consensus among ASEAN leaders. He highlighted the need for a united response to tariffs imposed by then-U.S. President Donald Trump.

Anwar stressed the preference for quiet engagement over more confrontational methods. 'We do not believe in megaphone diplomacy,' he stated, announcing the forthcoming diplomatic mission aimed at fostering dialogue with U.S. counterparts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025