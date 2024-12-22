Usyk Triumphs Over Fury in Thrilling Rematch

Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk retained his WBA, WBO, and WBC world heavyweight titles with a unanimous decision victory over Britain's Tyson Fury at the Kingdom Arena.

Usyk, facing significant disadvantages in height, weight, and reach, showcased extraordinary skill to secure a 116-112 win on all judges' scorecards.

This victory solidifies Usyk's dominance in the heavyweight division, affirming his May triumph over Fury and maintaining his status as the undisputed champion.

(With inputs from agencies.)