Left Menu

Usyk Triumphs Over Fury in Thrilling Rematch

Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk successfully defended his world heavyweight titles in an electrifying rematch against Britain's Tyson Fury, winning by unanimous decision despite height and weight disadvantages. The bout, held at the Kingdom Arena, saw Usyk outclass Fury once again, retaining his WBA, WBO, and WBC belts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 22-12-2024 05:11 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 05:11 IST
Usyk Triumphs Over Fury in Thrilling Rematch
Oleksandr Usyk
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk retained his WBA, WBO, and WBC world heavyweight titles with a unanimous decision victory over Britain's Tyson Fury at the Kingdom Arena.

Usyk, facing significant disadvantages in height, weight, and reach, showcased extraordinary skill to secure a 116-112 win on all judges' scorecards.

This victory solidifies Usyk's dominance in the heavyweight division, affirming his May triumph over Fury and maintaining his status as the undisputed champion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024