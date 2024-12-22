Parry's Comeback: A 14-Year Wait Ended at the Mauritius Open
John Parry clinched the Mauritius Open with an impressive five under-par final round, marking his first DP World Tour victory in 14 years. Starting the day five shots behind, Parry's spectacular play, including an eagle, secured a win by two shots ahead of overnight leaders.
In a stunning display at the Mauritius Open, England's John Parry emerged victorious, claiming his first title on the DP World Tour in 14 years. Parry ended his final round with five under-par 64, thanks to an eagle and four birdies on the back nine.
Playing at Mont Choisy Le Golf, Parry started the day five shots off the lead but stormed back to overtake overnight leaders, ending with a two-shot victory over South African Dylan Naidoo and compatriot Christo Lamprecht.
Reflecting on his win, Parry mentioned, "Five or six years ago I considered quitting golf. It's been a long journey, but this victory makes it all worthwhile." His previous win on the European circuit was in 2010, but he has seen recent success on the Challenge Tour.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
TPL: Yash Mumbai Eagles move to top spot; Hyderabad Strikers in second place
Reuters Sports News Summary
Cycle Pure Agarbathi Extends Support to the 3rd Edition of the Ability Sports League T20
Sports World Sees Record-Breaking Deals and Stellar Performances
Lyosha Korukonda's Badminton Triumph: Double Victory at National Championships