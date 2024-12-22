Parry's Comeback: A 14-Year Wait Ended at the Mauritius Open

In a stunning display at the Mauritius Open, England's John Parry emerged victorious, claiming his first title on the DP World Tour in 14 years. Parry ended his final round with five under-par 64, thanks to an eagle and four birdies on the back nine.

Playing at Mont Choisy Le Golf, Parry started the day five shots off the lead but stormed back to overtake overnight leaders, ending with a two-shot victory over South African Dylan Naidoo and compatriot Christo Lamprecht.

Reflecting on his win, Parry mentioned, "Five or six years ago I considered quitting golf. It's been a long journey, but this victory makes it all worthwhile." His previous win on the European circuit was in 2010, but he has seen recent success on the Challenge Tour.

