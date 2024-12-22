Left Menu

Rising Stars Upset Seeds at Senior National Badminton Championships

In a stunning display of talent, Rounak Chauhan and Adarshini Shri NB reached the semifinals of the Senior National Badminton Championships, defeating higher-seeded players. Major upsets occurred in women's singles, with all top six seeds eliminated, paving the way for new talent to shine. Mixed doubles also saw surprises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-12-2024 21:03 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 21:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unexpected turn of events at the 86th Senior National Badminton Championships, both Rounak Chauhan from Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu's Adarshini Shri NB made impressive strides, advancing to the men's and women's singles semifinals, respectively. Their remarkable performances saw them defeating higher-seeded opponents to secure their spots.

The competitive spirit was in full display as Chauhan overcame the challenge posed by 14th seed Alap Mishra, while Adarshini outperformed Shreya Lele. Mixed doubles also had its fair share of surprises when top pair Sathish Kumar K and Adya Variyath lost their quarterfinal battle to the seasoned duo of Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani.

Throughout the day, the courts witnessed a series of upsets in women's singles, with defending champion Anmol Kharb and the other top seeds being knocked out. This opened opportunities for promising players like Shriyanshi Valishetty and Devika Sihag, who displayed their skill and determination to advance further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

