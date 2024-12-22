Rising Stars Upset Seeds at Senior National Badminton Championships

In an unexpected turn of events at the 86th Senior National Badminton Championships, both Rounak Chauhan from Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu's Adarshini Shri NB made impressive strides, advancing to the men's and women's singles semifinals, respectively. Their remarkable performances saw them defeating higher-seeded opponents to secure their spots.

The competitive spirit was in full display as Chauhan overcame the challenge posed by 14th seed Alap Mishra, while Adarshini outperformed Shreya Lele. Mixed doubles also had its fair share of surprises when top pair Sathish Kumar K and Adya Variyath lost their quarterfinal battle to the seasoned duo of Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani.

Throughout the day, the courts witnessed a series of upsets in women's singles, with defending champion Anmol Kharb and the other top seeds being knocked out. This opened opportunities for promising players like Shriyanshi Valishetty and Devika Sihag, who displayed their skill and determination to advance further.

(With inputs from agencies.)