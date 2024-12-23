Crack in Colorado Ski Lift Forces Emergency Evacuation

A mechanical failure at Colorado's Winter Park Resort halted a ski lift, causing a significant safety operation involving 170 skiers and snowboarders. The incident, occurring at the start of the holiday season, was managed efficiently with no injuries reported.

The lift, which stopped automatically upon detecting a structural crack, led to a complicated evacuation process. Ski patrol teams meticulously lowered passengers and their gear using ropes over a span of five hours, resort spokesperson Jen Miller confirmed.

While the cause of the crack is still under investigation, state regulators, along with the lift's manufacturer, are collaborating with resort authorities. In the meantime, Winter Park Resort continues operations with its remaining 21 lifts.

