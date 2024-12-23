PSG Triumphs in Nail-biting French Cup Penalty Shootout
Paris St Germain triumphed in a tense French Cup match, defeating Lens 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw. M'Bala Nzola scored for Lens but missed a crucial penalty that led to PSG's victory, assisted by reserve goalkeeper Matvei Safonov's critical save. PSG will face Espaly next.
Paris St Germain emerged victorious in a thrilling encounter at Lens, clinching a 4-3 win on penalties to progress to the French Cup's last 32. The match ended 1-1 after regular time on Sunday.
M'Bala Nzola, who had given Lens a surprising lead in the 66th minute, became the match's pivotal figure by missing his team's fourth penalty. PSG's reserve goalkeeper, Matvei Safonov, saved Andy Diouf's decisive spot kick, allowing PSG to celebrate their win, aided by flawless performances from their penalty takers.
Despite early dominance, PSG trailed for a brief period before Goncalo Ramos equalized in the 70th minute. "We're happy with the win but not satisfied with the performance," said PSG left-back Nuno Mendes. PSG is set to meet fourth-tier Espaly in the following round, scheduled for January 14-16.
