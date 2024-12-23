Grand Slam Doubles Star Max Purcell Suspended for Doping Violation
Max Purcell, a renowned Grand Slam doubles champion, has opted for a voluntary provisional suspension in adherence to the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme. This move follows his admission of using a prohibited method. The suspension began on December 10 and impacts his participation and involvement in tennis events.
Max Purcell, a two-time Grand Slam doubles champion from Australia, has chosen to implement a voluntary provisional suspension under the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme, according to the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA).
The ITIA reported that Purcell, currently ranked twelfth in the world for doubles, admitted to breaching rules involving the use of a 'prohibited method' and opted to start his suspension on December 10, which took effect two days later.
The ITIA statement highlighted that any provisional suspension period will be counted towards any future sanction. The 26-year-old, who claimed victories at Wimbledon in 2022 and the U.S. Open this year, is now barred from all tennis-related activities authorized by governing bodies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ITC Agri-Business Boosts Farmers with Medicinal Crops Initiative
Empowering Schoolgirls: The New Menstrual Hygiene Initiative
Revolutionary Initiative: Odisha Farmers Reap Historic Benefits
Militia Infiltration of Italian Ambassador's Residence in Syria
Himachal Pradesh Combats Drug Menace with Youth Sports Initiatives