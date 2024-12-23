Grand Slam Doubles Star Max Purcell Suspended for Doping Violation

Max Purcell, a two-time Grand Slam doubles champion from Australia, has chosen to implement a voluntary provisional suspension under the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme, according to the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA).

The ITIA reported that Purcell, currently ranked twelfth in the world for doubles, admitted to breaching rules involving the use of a 'prohibited method' and opted to start his suspension on December 10, which took effect two days later.

The ITIA statement highlighted that any provisional suspension period will be counted towards any future sanction. The 26-year-old, who claimed victories at Wimbledon in 2022 and the U.S. Open this year, is now barred from all tennis-related activities authorized by governing bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)