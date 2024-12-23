Left Menu

Dabang Delhi KC's Historic Triumph: Unbeaten Run Continues in PKL

Dabang Delhi KC claimed a semi-final berth in Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 after a thrilling 41-35 win over Gujarat Giants. Hero Ashu Malik secured 14 points, achieving his 18th Super 10, while Delhi extended their unbeaten momentum to 15 games, setting a new league record.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 22:17 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 22:17 IST
Players in action (Photo: PKL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dabang Delhi KC clinched the second semi-final spot in Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 with a decisive 41-35 victory over Gujarat Giants at the Balewadi Sports Complex. This win solidified their 15-match unbeaten streak, marking a new milestone in PKL history. Ashu Malik led the charge, scoring 14 points and achieving his 18th Super 10 of the season.

The match's first half was an electrifying contest, with both teams exchanging bonus points. Gujarat Giants initially seized control, thanks to Rakesh's toe touch, taking an early 4-2 lead and delivering an All-Out to widen the gap to 10-5. However, Dabang Delhi KC mounted a stunning comeback, highlighted by Ashu Malik's Super Raid, which netted four crucial points.

Malik's agility and precision proved unstoppable, as he secured points with his running hand touches and strategic kicks. Despite the Gujarat Giants' defensive resilience, Delhi's offense was relentless. Dabang Delhi KC inflicted an All-Out on the Giants as the first half concluded, holding a slim 20-17 lead. The second half saw Delhi's dominance further affirmed, with Malik attaining a Super 10 and consistently penetrating the Gujarat defense. A pivotal All-Out at the 32-minute mark gave Delhi a commanding 31-24 lead.

As Gujarat Giants attempted a comeback with strategic Do-Or-Die raids, Delhi's defense remained unyielding. The match concluded with Delhi's fourth All-Out on Gujarat, despite a retaliatory super raid by the Giants. Naveen Kumar's achievement of his 1100th PKL Raid Point highlighted the closing moments of this remarkable victory for Dabang Delhi KC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

