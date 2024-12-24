Left Menu

West Indies Revamp Test Squad as Amir Jangoo Joins Ranks

West Indies cricketer Amir Jangoo earns his test squad debut for the series against Pakistan, while Gudakesh Motie returns after missing the Bangladesh series. The squad changes aim to strengthen the team in the two-test matches scheduled in Multan, wrapping up the World Test Championship cycle.

Updated: 24-12-2024 01:13 IST


West Indies have announced significant changes to their test squad, with emerging batter Amir Jangoo receiving a call-up for the upcoming series against Pakistan.

Jangoo, who shone with a century on his ODI debut against Bangladesh, replaces fast bowler Shamar Joseph, sidelined due to injury.

Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie also rejoins the team, reinstated to enhance their spin options.

(With inputs from agencies.)

