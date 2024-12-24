West Indies Revamp Test Squad as Amir Jangoo Joins Ranks

West Indies have announced significant changes to their test squad, with emerging batter Amir Jangoo receiving a call-up for the upcoming series against Pakistan.

Jangoo, who shone with a century on his ODI debut against Bangladesh, replaces fast bowler Shamar Joseph, sidelined due to injury.

Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie also rejoins the team, reinstated to enhance their spin options.

(With inputs from agencies.)