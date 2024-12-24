West Indies Revamp Test Squad as Amir Jangoo Joins Ranks
West Indies cricketer Amir Jangoo earns his test squad debut for the series against Pakistan, while Gudakesh Motie returns after missing the Bangladesh series. The squad changes aim to strengthen the team in the two-test matches scheduled in Multan, wrapping up the World Test Championship cycle.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 01:13 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 01:13 IST
West Indies have announced significant changes to their test squad, with emerging batter Amir Jangoo receiving a call-up for the upcoming series against Pakistan.
Jangoo, who shone with a century on his ODI debut against Bangladesh, replaces fast bowler Shamar Joseph, sidelined due to injury.
Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie also rejoins the team, reinstated to enhance their spin options.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jacob Bethell's Breakthrough in England's Cricket Triumph
Big Cricket League Set for Spectacular Debut in December 2024
Indian Deaf Cricket Team Clinches Victory in Sri Lanka Series
Ireland Women's Cricket Team Triumphs Over Bangladesh in Historic T20I Whitewash
Cricket Controversy: Siraj and Head's Heated Clash