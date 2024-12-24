Indonesia's Football Renaissance: Erick Thohir's World Cup Vision

Erick Thohir, a prominent Indonesian businessman and politician, has set his sights on leading his country back to the World Cup stage. As the current chairman of Indonesia's national soccer association (PSSI), Thohir leverages his influence to improve the country's football prospects and economic stature.

Despite Indonesia's rich football culture, the nation has not qualified for the World Cup since competing as the Dutch East Indies in 1938. Thohir believes with a concerted effort that includes leveraging the Indonesian diaspora and holistic governmental and private sector support, Indonesia could secure a place in future tournaments, notably in 2026.

Under his leadership, efforts have been made to revitalize Indonesian football, inviting diaspora players and addressing challenges like hooliganism and match-fixing. This comprehensive approach aims to awaken Indonesia's latent potential, positioning it prominently on the world football map.

