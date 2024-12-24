Left Menu

Indonesia's Football Renaissance: Erick Thohir's World Cup Vision

Erick Thohir, Indonesian businessman and politician, aims to lead Indonesia's return to the World Cup. As PSSI chairman, he seeks improvements in football and economic realms. Thohir's strategies include leveraging the Indonesian diaspora and addressing football's systemic issues to bolster the country's global presence.

Updated: 24-12-2024 07:30 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 07:30 IST
Erick Thohir

Erick Thohir, a prominent Indonesian businessman and politician, has set his sights on leading his country back to the World Cup stage. As the current chairman of Indonesia's national soccer association (PSSI), Thohir leverages his influence to improve the country's football prospects and economic stature.

Despite Indonesia's rich football culture, the nation has not qualified for the World Cup since competing as the Dutch East Indies in 1938. Thohir believes with a concerted effort that includes leveraging the Indonesian diaspora and holistic governmental and private sector support, Indonesia could secure a place in future tournaments, notably in 2026.

Under his leadership, efforts have been made to revitalize Indonesian football, inviting diaspora players and addressing challenges like hooliganism and match-fixing. This comprehensive approach aims to awaken Indonesia's latent potential, positioning it prominently on the world football map.

(With inputs from agencies.)

