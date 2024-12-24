Left Menu

Manu Bhaker Addresses Khel Ratna Controversy

Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker acknowledged a possible lapse in her Khel Ratna nomination amidst her omission from the awards list. Despite controversy and criticism by her coach and father, Bhaker remains focused on her performance and seeks to correct the nomination issue. She values awards but prioritizes her country's representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2024 16:30 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 16:16 IST
Manu Bhaker Image Credit: Twitter (@realmanubhaker)
  • India

Olympic double bronze-medallist Manu Bhaker admitted to a potential oversight in her nomination for the National Sports Awards, which stirred controversy after her exclusion from the Khel Ratna list.

The 22-year-old, amidst backlash from her coach Jaspal Rana and father Ramkishan Bhaker against the sports ministry and selection committee, clarified her stance on social media, emphasizing her desire to excel for her country.

Bhaker expressed that while awards inspire her, they are not her ultimate goal. She reaffirmed her commitment to representing India, regardless of whether she receives accolades or not, and requested the public to avoid speculation on the matter.

