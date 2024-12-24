Manu Bhaker Addresses Khel Ratna Controversy

Olympic double bronze-medallist Manu Bhaker admitted to a potential oversight in her nomination for the National Sports Awards, which stirred controversy after her exclusion from the Khel Ratna list.

The 22-year-old, amidst backlash from her coach Jaspal Rana and father Ramkishan Bhaker against the sports ministry and selection committee, clarified her stance on social media, emphasizing her desire to excel for her country.

Bhaker expressed that while awards inspire her, they are not her ultimate goal. She reaffirmed her commitment to representing India, regardless of whether she receives accolades or not, and requested the public to avoid speculation on the matter.

