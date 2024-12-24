Raghu and Devika Emerge as Badminton Champions at National Level

In a captivating display of badminton prowess, Karnataka's M Raghu and Haryana's Devika Sihag clinched their first senior national titles in their respective categories during the 86th edition of the tournament.

Raghu showcased resilience, overcoming former champion Mithun Manjunath in a nail-biting men's singles final. Meanwhile, Devika concluded a triumphant season by dispatching opponent Shriyanshi Valishetty in the women's final with decisive victories.

The tournament also saw impressive performances in doubles, where Arsh Mohammad and Sanskar Saraswat secured the men's doubles title. In mixed doubles, the duo of Ayush Agarwal and Shruti Mishra emerged victorious, while Arathi Sara Sunil and Varshini VS took home the women's doubles crown.

(With inputs from agencies.)