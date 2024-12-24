Left Menu

Raghu and Devika Emerge as Badminton Champions at National Level

In a thrilling finale, M Raghu and Devika Sihag claimed their first senior national badminton titles. Raghu defeated Mithun Manjunath in a dramatic men's singles match, while Devika triumphed in the women's final. Additionally, Arsh Mohammad, Sanskar Saraswat, Ayush Agarwal, and Shruti Mishra earned victories in their respective doubles divisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-12-2024 17:53 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 17:53 IST
Raghu and Devika Emerge as Badminton Champions at National Level

In a captivating display of badminton prowess, Karnataka's M Raghu and Haryana's Devika Sihag clinched their first senior national titles in their respective categories during the 86th edition of the tournament.

Raghu showcased resilience, overcoming former champion Mithun Manjunath in a nail-biting men's singles final. Meanwhile, Devika concluded a triumphant season by dispatching opponent Shriyanshi Valishetty in the women's final with decisive victories.

The tournament also saw impressive performances in doubles, where Arsh Mohammad and Sanskar Saraswat secured the men's doubles title. In mixed doubles, the duo of Ayush Agarwal and Shruti Mishra emerged victorious, while Arathi Sara Sunil and Varshini VS took home the women's doubles crown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024