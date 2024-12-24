South Africa's Bold Move: Corbin Bosch's Test Debut

South Africa is set to introduce newcomer Corbin Bosch in their first test against Pakistan, starting on Boxing Day. Captain Temba Bavuma announced the lineup on Tuesday, which features an all-seamer bowling attack.

Playing on his home ground at Centurion, Bosch is making his test debut just days after his international one-day match, where he hit 40 not out and took a wicket. His inclusion addresses a lengthy injury list.

South Africa is keen on securing a win to solidify their place in next year's World Test Championship, aiming for a 2-0 series victory. The team comprises several key players, including Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada.

(With inputs from agencies.)