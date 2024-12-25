Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Twins deal LHP Jovani Moran to Red Sox for INF Mickey Gasper

The Minnesota Twins acquired infielder Mickey Gasper from the Red Sox on Tuesday, sending left-hander Jovani Moran to Boston. Gasper, 29, made his major league debut in 2024 with the Red Sox, going hitless with four walks and one run in 18 at-bats over 13 games.

CFP games top 10M average, but NFL wins head-to-head

The NFL won the head-to-head battle for viewers with the College Football Playoff. Front Office Sports, citing figures from Nielsen, reported Tuesday that the Kansas City Chiefs' 27-19 win over the Houston Texans on Saturday averaged 15.5 million viewers on NBC, more than double the average of 6.4 million people who watched Penn State defeat SMU 38-10 on TNT Sports in the same time frame.

Giants QB Drew Lock to start Sunday vs. Colts

Quarterback Drew Lock will start for the New York Giants on Sunday against the visiting Indianapolis Colts, coach Brian Daboll confirmed Tuesday. Lock's availability was uncertain after he injured his right shoulder during last weekend's 34-7 setback against the Atlanta Falcons.

Titans return to QB Mason Rudolph after 3-INT performance

The Tennessee Titans will turn to Mason Rudolph as their starter at quarterback for a second consecutive week, despite a three-interception performance in a loss Sunday to the Indianapolis Colts. Titans head coach Brian Callahan announced the decision Tuesday after calling his starting quarterback situation a week-to-week proposition moving forward for his 3-12 team.

Report: 3 MLB teams paying bulk of record $311M in luxury taxes

The three teams in the two biggest markets will pay more than 84 percent of the $311.31 million in luxury taxes assessed by Major League Baseball. Front Office Sports reported Tuesday that while nine teams owe a tax, it's the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers ($103 million) and the New York teams -- Mets ($97.1 million) and Yankees ($62.5 million) -- who are receiving the biggest tax bills for 2024.

Ravens WR Zay Flowers (shoulder) questionable vs. Texans

Baltimore Ravens leading receiver Zay Flowers is questionable for Wednesday's game against the host Houston Texans because of a shoulder issue. Flowers was listed on the team's injury report after missing practice on Sunday and Monday and being limited on Tuesday.

Heat G Dru Smith (Achilles tendon) out for season

Miami Heat guard Dru Smith will miss the remainder of the season after sustaining a torn Achilles tendon. Smith was injured on a non-contact play during Miami's 110-95 victory against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday and needed assistance to leave the court.

Sport-No standing still as innovation and change beckon in new sporting year

As a jam-packed sporting year featuring a much-praised Olympic Games and four continental soccer tournaments rolls to a close it is tempting to expect that 2025 will be a more sedate one. But that is not the nature of a sports industry continually evolving to sate the thirst of a demanding public that seemingly can never get enough of their chosen product.

Deion: Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter insured for bowl game

Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders financially are protected against potential injuries in Saturday's Alamo Bowl against BYU, according to Colorado coach Deion Sanders. The coach confirmed Monday that the school has taken out record disability insurance policies for the two players, who are both projected top-five picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Michael Jordan's 23XI team disputes NASCAR's 'tired' case

Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing, along with Front Row Motorsports, filed a brief requesting to deny NASCAR's stay for a preliminary injunction that would block the groups from participating as charter teams in 2025, Sportico reported. Last week, U.S. District Judge Kenneth Bell granted a request from 23XI and Front Row to be able to race under a pair of charters transferred from Stewart-Haas Racing.

