Mohun Bagan's set-piece proficiency gives them edge against Punjab FC

Armed with a strong all-round team most proficient at set-pieces, Mohun Bagan Super Giant will fancy their chances when they face Punjab FC in the Indian Super League here on Thursday.

The Mariners have won both their previous ISL matches against Punjab FC. However, Punjab FC have already beaten two sides, Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC, who managed the double over them last season, showing their ability to bounce back.

Mohun Bagan enter this match after an eight-game unbeaten run that was ended with a defeat to FC Goa in their last fixture. Head coach Jose Molina has never lost consecutive games in ISL history, and the Mariners themselves have not suffered back-to-back away defeats in a single season.

Punjab FC, on the other hand, have lost their last two matches on the road, conceding six goals across these outings, as many as they conceded in their previous five games combined.

However, their home record has been solid, with four wins in five games, including a 2-0 victory against Mohammedan SC in their last home outing. Right now, Mohun Bagan lead the points table with 26 points from 12 games, whereas Punjab FC are positioned seventh, having garnered 18 points from 11 matches.

Punjab FC have conceded only one goal in the opening 15 minutes of matches this season, the joint lowest in the league alongside Odisha FC. This defensive strength could give them an early foothold against the Mariners.

Punjab FC's Nikhil Prabhu (33) and Tekcham Singh (28) rank first and second, respectively, in interceptions this season. Their defensive awareness will be key in countering Mohun Bagan's attacking threats.

Mohun Bagan have scored six goals from corners this season, the most by any team in the ISL. Contrastingly, Punjab are the only side yet to score from a corner this campaign.

Mohun Bagan's goal difference of +11 after 12 games is their best-ever in ISL history at this stage, underscoring their balanced performance across attack and defence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)