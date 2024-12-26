Left Menu

Clash on the Pitch: Kohli's Controversial Encounter with Konstas

During the fourth Test, Virat Kohli and Sam Konstas had a brief physical altercation, which Konstas downplayed as accidental. The incident drew attention, with Ricky Ponting suggesting possible disciplinary action against Kohli. Konstas impressed on his debut with a stunning fifty, despite the confrontation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 26-12-2024 13:50 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 13:50 IST
Clash on the Pitch: Kohli's Controversial Encounter with Konstas
Virat Kohli
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a heated moment during the fourth Test match, Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli found himself in a physical altercation with young Australian talent Sam Konstas. The incident occurred on the first day, with both players colliding while crossing the pitch during a changeover.

Konstas, making his debut, played down the event, attributing it to on-field tension. 'Virat Kohli accidentally bumped into me, that's cricket and can happen with tension,' Konstas explained post-play, adding he was focused on fixing his gloves when the collision happened.

Despite the drama, Konstas showcased remarkable skill by scoring a fifty, while former captain Ricky Ponting criticized Kohli and hinted at potential disciplinary action. Match referee Andy Pycroft is expected to review the confrontation under ICC's rules against inappropriate physical contact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

