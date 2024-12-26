Clash on the Pitch: Kohli's Controversial Encounter with Konstas
During the fourth Test, Virat Kohli and Sam Konstas had a brief physical altercation, which Konstas downplayed as accidental. The incident drew attention, with Ricky Ponting suggesting possible disciplinary action against Kohli. Konstas impressed on his debut with a stunning fifty, despite the confrontation.
In a heated moment during the fourth Test match, Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli found himself in a physical altercation with young Australian talent Sam Konstas. The incident occurred on the first day, with both players colliding while crossing the pitch during a changeover.
Konstas, making his debut, played down the event, attributing it to on-field tension. 'Virat Kohli accidentally bumped into me, that's cricket and can happen with tension,' Konstas explained post-play, adding he was focused on fixing his gloves when the collision happened.
Despite the drama, Konstas showcased remarkable skill by scoring a fifty, while former captain Ricky Ponting criticized Kohli and hinted at potential disciplinary action. Match referee Andy Pycroft is expected to review the confrontation under ICC's rules against inappropriate physical contact.
