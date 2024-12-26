Rising Star: Sam Konstas Shines on Test Debut

Sam Konstas etched his name into cricket history with a remarkable Test debut, boldly confronting Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Konstas scored an impressive 60 off 65 balls, demonstrating his talent and setting a thrilling pace for the match.

This exceptional performance is partly credited to his father's childhood blunder, which accidentally accustomed the young cricketer to high-speed bowling. Fox Cricket revealed his father set the bowling machine to 90 miles an hour instead of kilometers, unknowingly nurturing Konstas's fearless approach.

His brother, Billy, a physiotherapist, shared how the debut marked a dream come true for their family. Though Konstas remained collected, Billy admitted the family felt a mix of nerves and pride as they watched the day end with Australia leading comfortably at 311 for six.

(With inputs from agencies.)