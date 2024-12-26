Cricket Clash: Kohli's On-Field Altercation with Aussie Newcomer
Virat Kohli and Australian debutant Sam Konstas were involved in a physical altercation during the fourth Test. Kohli was fined and given a demerit point for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct, though the incident was downplayed by Konstas as accidental. The confrontation drew criticism and commentary from former players.
In a dramatic turn during the fourth Test, Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli found himself embroiled in a physical altercation with Australian debutant Sam Konstas. The incident, which resulted in Kohli being fined 20% of his match fee and receiving a demerit point, was deemed accidental by the 19-year-old Konstas.
The altercation unfolded after the crossing of players post the 10th over of the Australian innings. Kohli and Konstas made shoulder contact on the pitch, an act which umpires and the match referee quickly addressed by charging Kohli with a Level 1 ICC Code of Conduct breach. Despite the altercation, Konstas went on to impress with a stunning debut performance.
Commentary from cricket stalwarts, including former captains Ricky Ponting and Ravi Shastri, criticized Kohli's role, suggesting that the clash was unnecessary and could have been avoided. The incident, however minor on the field, highlighted the intensity and emotions inherent in the sport.
