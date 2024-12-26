Kohli's On-field Clash: A Controversial Cricket Saga

Several former cricket players criticized Virat Kohli's altercation with Sam Konstas during the fourth Test match between India and Australia. Australia's Usman Khawaja, present at the crease, intervened to calm tensions, preventing escalation.

The confrontation occurred in the 10th over, where Kohli and Konstas collided, exchanging heated words. Khawaja stepped in, separating the pair while on-field umpires also intervened. Kohli was later fined and received a demerit point under the ICC Code of Conduct.

Notably, Justin Langer, Michael Vaughan, and Simon Taufel placed blame on Kohli, asserting he initiated contact. Australian media echoed disappointment over Kohli receiving a minor penalty, describing the incident as a 'ridiculous clash' in their headlines.

