NBA's Christmas Showdown: A Record-Breaking Basketball Bonanza

The NBA's Christmas Day lineup achieved its highest viewer ratings in five years, marking a significant milestone for the league. Each of the five games broadcasted on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, Disney+, and ESPN+ garnered an average of 5.25 million viewers, reflecting an 84% increase from last year.

Leading the day, a high-profile clash between NBA stars LeBron James and Stephen Curry drew in an impressive average of 7.76 million viewers. James's Los Angeles Lakers narrowly defeated Curry's Golden State Warriors 115-113. Moreover, the New York Knicks' win over the San Antonio Spurs marked the most-watched Christmas Day opener in over a decade.

Despite new competition from the NFL's debut two games streaming on Netflix, the NBA's holiday games remained a beloved tradition for fans across more than 200 countries. James expressed confidence in the NBA's enduring Christmas appeal, stating, 'I love the NFL, but Christmas is our day.'

(With inputs from agencies.)