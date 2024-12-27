Steve Smith's Mastery: Milestone 34th Test Century Puts Australia Ahead

Australian batsman Steve Smith delivered a sensational performance, marking his 34th Test century and placing Australia at a significant 454 for 7 at lunch during the second day of the fourth Test against India.

Smith, who resumed his innings at 68 overnight, confidently achieved his hundred against India's bowlers, equating him to Sunil Gavaskar's record. He is tantalizingly close to joining the exclusive 10,000 Test runs club for Australia.

Despite India's efforts, including strategies by skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Gautam Gambhir, Smith and his partnership with skipper Pat Cummins thwarted their attempts, with India's bowlers struggling to capitalize on conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)