Left Menu

Revolutionizing Sports Recycling: Tackling the Composite Challenge

Modern sports have transformed with the help of fibre-reinforced composite materials, which enhance performance but pose recycling challenges. While beneficial in sports, these materials end up as waste. Researchers are exploring thermochemical recycling to efficiently reclaim valuable carbon fibres and address disposal issues, aiming to reduce energy use in the process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 27-12-2024 10:48 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 10:48 IST
Revolutionizing Sports Recycling: Tackling the Composite Challenge
  • Country:
  • Australia

In the competitive world of sports, fibre-reinforced composite materials have revolutionized athletic performance by offering lightweight, strong, and durable alternatives to traditional equipment. From tennis rackets to racing bikes, these advanced materials have become a staple in modern sport.

However, the surge in composite use comes with a recycling challenge, as these materials are difficult to break down. In the UK, a staggering 90% of composite waste ends up in landfill. Globally, around 7,000 tonnes of sports equipment might be recycled annually.

Researchers are focusing on innovative recycling methods like thermochemical recycling to extract carbon fibres effectively. This approach aims to retain fibres' key properties for reuse in sectors like 3D printing and reinforced concrete, showcasing a promising step towards sustainable solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024