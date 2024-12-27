Revolutionizing Sports Recycling: Tackling the Composite Challenge

In the competitive world of sports, fibre-reinforced composite materials have revolutionized athletic performance by offering lightweight, strong, and durable alternatives to traditional equipment. From tennis rackets to racing bikes, these advanced materials have become a staple in modern sport.

However, the surge in composite use comes with a recycling challenge, as these materials are difficult to break down. In the UK, a staggering 90% of composite waste ends up in landfill. Globally, around 7,000 tonnes of sports equipment might be recycled annually.

Researchers are focusing on innovative recycling methods like thermochemical recycling to extract carbon fibres effectively. This approach aims to retain fibres' key properties for reuse in sectors like 3D printing and reinforced concrete, showcasing a promising step towards sustainable solutions.

