Revolutionizing Sports Recycling: Tackling the Composite Challenge
Modern sports have transformed with the help of fibre-reinforced composite materials, which enhance performance but pose recycling challenges. While beneficial in sports, these materials end up as waste. Researchers are exploring thermochemical recycling to efficiently reclaim valuable carbon fibres and address disposal issues, aiming to reduce energy use in the process.
In the competitive world of sports, fibre-reinforced composite materials have revolutionized athletic performance by offering lightweight, strong, and durable alternatives to traditional equipment. From tennis rackets to racing bikes, these advanced materials have become a staple in modern sport.
However, the surge in composite use comes with a recycling challenge, as these materials are difficult to break down. In the UK, a staggering 90% of composite waste ends up in landfill. Globally, around 7,000 tonnes of sports equipment might be recycled annually.
Researchers are focusing on innovative recycling methods like thermochemical recycling to extract carbon fibres effectively. This approach aims to retain fibres' key properties for reuse in sectors like 3D printing and reinforced concrete, showcasing a promising step towards sustainable solutions.
