India Clinch Series with Dominant Win Over West Indies in Women's ODI

In a commanding performance, India secured a series victory against West Indies in the third and final Women's ODI held on Friday.

The visitors were bowled out for a mere 162 runs, with Chinelle Henry being the standout performer by scoring 61 off 72 balls.

India's successful bowling attack was spearheaded by off-spinner Deepti Sharma, who took six wickets, and pacer Renuka Thakur, who claimed four, ensuring a win for India, leading the series 2-0.

(With inputs from agencies.)