India Clinch Series with Dominant Win Over West Indies in Women's ODI
India secured a decisive victory against West Indies in the third Women's ODI, dismissing them for 162 runs. Chinelle Henry led the scoring for the visitors, while Deepti Sharma's impressive six-wicket haul and Renuka Thakur's four wickets solidified India's dominance, leading the series 2-0.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 27-12-2024 12:29 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 12:29 IST
- Country:
- India
In a commanding performance, India secured a series victory against West Indies in the third and final Women's ODI held on Friday.
The visitors were bowled out for a mere 162 runs, with Chinelle Henry being the standout performer by scoring 61 off 72 balls.
India's successful bowling attack was spearheaded by off-spinner Deepti Sharma, who took six wickets, and pacer Renuka Thakur, who claimed four, ensuring a win for India, leading the series 2-0.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement