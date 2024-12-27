Left Menu

Crucial Run-Out Shifts Momentum in India-Australia Test Clash

Yashasvi Jaiswal's run-out affected Virat Kohli's concentration, playing a crucial role in the fourth Test match against Australia. Steve Smith, who highlighted the significance of this incident, also aided Australia's strong position with his second century, helping reduce India to 164 for five after scoring 474.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 27-12-2024 14:16 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 14:16 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

Yashasvi Jaiswal's unfortunate run-out had a significant impact on the India-Australia Test match's dynamics, particularly affecting Virat Kohli's concentration. Steve Smith, Australia's batting star, commented on the incident, noting its potential to alter the game's momentum.

Jaiswal was in fine form with 82 runs from 118 balls before a misunderstanding with Virat Kohli, who was on 36, led to his dismissal. This incident provided Australia the break they needed, threatening India's position as they had reached 164 for five.

Earlier, Steve Smith buoyed Australia's efforts with a brilliant 140, marking his second consecutive century in the series. The disruption of the Kohli-Jaiswal partnership proved pivotal, allowing Australia to exploit the opening and shift the day's batting dynamics decisively in their favor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

