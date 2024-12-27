Left Menu

Melbourne Cricket Club Bestows Honorary Membership on Sachin Tendulkar

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has been honored with an Honorary Cricket Membership by the Melbourne Cricket Club for his significant contributions to the sport. Tendulkar, who made his debut at age 16, boasts an unmatched record of 100 centuries and over 34,000 international runs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 14:26 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 14:26 IST
Melbourne Cricket Club Bestows Honorary Membership on Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar (Photo: @MCC_Members/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

The Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC) has bestowed an Honorary Cricket Membership upon Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, recognizing his immense contributions to the sport during his illustrious career. This honor underscores Tendulkar's lasting impact on cricket, as announced by the MCC in a recent post on X.

Established on November 15, 1838, by Frederick Powlett, Robert Russell, George B. Smyth, and brothers Alfred and Charles Mundy, the MCC has a storied tradition. Tendulkar, known worldwide as the 'Master Blaster,' captivated audiences with his unmatched skill and proficiency. His career spanned from 1989 to 2013, starting with his Test debut at the age of 16 in November 1989.

Amassing a staggering 34,357 runs in 664 international matches and achieving 100 centuries, Tendulkar remains the highest run-scorer in the sport's history. His record list includes being the first to reach a double century in ODIs and a feat of 200 Test matches. A pivotal team member during India's 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup victory, he also played for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL, clinching the 2013 title. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024