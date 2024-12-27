Melbourne Cricket Club Bestows Honorary Membership on Sachin Tendulkar
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has been honored with an Honorary Cricket Membership by the Melbourne Cricket Club for his significant contributions to the sport. Tendulkar, who made his debut at age 16, boasts an unmatched record of 100 centuries and over 34,000 international runs.
The Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC) has bestowed an Honorary Cricket Membership upon Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, recognizing his immense contributions to the sport during his illustrious career. This honor underscores Tendulkar's lasting impact on cricket, as announced by the MCC in a recent post on X.
Established on November 15, 1838, by Frederick Powlett, Robert Russell, George B. Smyth, and brothers Alfred and Charles Mundy, the MCC has a storied tradition. Tendulkar, known worldwide as the 'Master Blaster,' captivated audiences with his unmatched skill and proficiency. His career spanned from 1989 to 2013, starting with his Test debut at the age of 16 in November 1989.
Amassing a staggering 34,357 runs in 664 international matches and achieving 100 centuries, Tendulkar remains the highest run-scorer in the sport's history. His record list includes being the first to reach a double century in ODIs and a feat of 200 Test matches. A pivotal team member during India's 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup victory, he also played for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL, clinching the 2013 title. (ANI)
