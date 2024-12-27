Left Menu

India's Dominance Cemented as Key Player in Asian Boxing

India's pivotal role in the newly formed Asian Boxing body showcases its influence in international boxing. With representation across key committees, Indian officials are set to drive policies and development. The Boxing Federation of India, led by Ajay Singh, is poised to champion boxing's future, ensuring Olympic inclusion and regional growth.

Boxing Federation of India president Ajay Singh (Image: BFI media). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move, World Boxing has officially added Asia as its newest member, with India positioned to be a driving force in the region's boxing evolution. The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) emerges as a crucial player, holding seven essential roles in the interim organizational body, including the esteemed position of board member for BFI president Ajay Singh.

The strategic representation of Indian officials spans all key commissions, offering a pivotal voice in policymaking and strategic direction. Notably, BFI Secretary General Hemanta Kumar Kalita will influence the Olympic Commission, while BFI Treasurer Digvijay Singh will impact decisions within the Finance and Audit Committee.

Enumerating India's strategic position, Ajay Singh commented on the formation of the Asian boxing body, emphasizing the nation's potential to spearhead the sport's development within Asia and safeguard boxing's Olympic future. Tokyo Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain's involvement in the Athlete Commission reinforces India's commitment to representing athlete voices on a global stage.

