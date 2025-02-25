Boxing Federation of India Faces Turmoil Amid Allegations and Election Delays

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) is embroiled in a whirlwind of allegations, ranging from financial misconduct to severe administrative failures, prompting the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to take decisive action. Unable to conduct timely elections, the BFI now finds itself under the scrutiny of a five-member ad-hoc committee set up by the IOA, tasked with managing the federation's affairs and guiding it back to stability.

As accusations fly, key BFI officials stand accused of unauthorized fund withdrawals, violating tender processes, and personal misuse of funds. Despite these serious allegations, tangible actions remain pending as the internal rift widens. Former Delhi High Court judge, Sudhir Kumar Jain, has been appointed to lead an inquiry into these accusations, yet cooperation from top officials has been notably absent, creating further inertia.

Adding to the federation's woes is the repeated postponement of essential elections, with current office-bearers clinging to power beyond their term, a situation compounded by opposition to the IOA's intervention. Despite claims of autonomy, the IOA's previous involvement in such cases remains a contentious point, highlighting ongoing governance challenges within Indian sports federations.

(With inputs from agencies.)