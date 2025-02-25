Left Menu

Boxing Federation of India Faces Turmoil Amid Allegations and Election Delays

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) faces allegations of financial misconduct and administrative failures, leading the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to appoint an ad-hoc committee. Internal rifts and election delays add to the turmoil, as the BFI struggles to maintain its standing in the sports sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 23:53 IST
Boxing Federation of India Faces Turmoil Amid Allegations and Election Delays
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) is embroiled in a whirlwind of allegations, ranging from financial misconduct to severe administrative failures, prompting the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to take decisive action. Unable to conduct timely elections, the BFI now finds itself under the scrutiny of a five-member ad-hoc committee set up by the IOA, tasked with managing the federation's affairs and guiding it back to stability.

As accusations fly, key BFI officials stand accused of unauthorized fund withdrawals, violating tender processes, and personal misuse of funds. Despite these serious allegations, tangible actions remain pending as the internal rift widens. Former Delhi High Court judge, Sudhir Kumar Jain, has been appointed to lead an inquiry into these accusations, yet cooperation from top officials has been notably absent, creating further inertia.

Adding to the federation's woes is the repeated postponement of essential elections, with current office-bearers clinging to power beyond their term, a situation compounded by opposition to the IOA's intervention. Despite claims of autonomy, the IOA's previous involvement in such cases remains a contentious point, highlighting ongoing governance challenges within Indian sports federations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025