Cricket Legends Weigh In on Risky Run Decision in Test Match

Cricket icons Sunil Gavaskar and Justin Langer critiqued Virat Kohli's decision to attempt a risky single with Yashasvi Jaiswal, leading to Jaiswal's run-out in the fourth Test against Australia. India's situation worsened as they collapsed to 164/5 after Gavaskar urged a more strategic approach to closing the run deficit.

Updated: 27-12-2024 16:59 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 16:59 IST
Virat Kohli
  • Country:
  • Australia

Cricket legends Sunil Gavaskar and Justin Langer have scrutinized Virat Kohli's call for a risky single that resulted in Yashasvi Jaiswal's run-out during the crucial fourth Test against Australia. The incident, which occurred when India was in a dominant position, has sparked a debate over the necessity of such high-risk decisions.

Jaiswal, who was batting brilliantly with an 82 off 118 balls, suffered from a miscommunication with Kohli, ultimately culminating in his dismissal. Gavaskar commented on Star Sports that even though Kohli's running ability might have saved him, it was an unnecessary risk at that point in the game.

The run-out led to a familiar collapse, with India falling to 164/5. As the game progresses, Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant are tasked with narrowing the 310-run deficit, while Gavaskar emphasizes the importance of a solid innings to keep India in contention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

