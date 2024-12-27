Corbin Bosch Shines with Record-Breaking Debut for South Africa

Corbin Bosch made an impressive start to his Test cricket career, delivering an unbeaten 81 runs on the second day of South Africa's first test against Pakistan at Centurion. Coming in as a number nine batsman, Bosch played a critical role in establishing a 90-run first innings lead for his team.

Bosch's performance complemented his earlier bowling success, where he recorded 4-63, making him the 25th cricketer to take a wicket with his first test delivery. His knock, which included 15 boundaries, was a highlight as South Africa reached 301 all out at tea.

Despite Pakistan's efforts to limit South Africa's lead, the home team's tailenders, notably Bosch and Kagiso Rabada, added crucial runs. Bosch's partnership with Dane Paterson further secured a strong position, setting the stage for a potentially decisive win in the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)