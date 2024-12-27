Left Menu

Corbin Bosch Shines with Record-Breaking Debut for South Africa

Corbin Bosch had a remarkable debut in South Africa's first test against Pakistan, scoring an unbeaten 81 and taking 4-63. His efforts helped South Africa achieve a 90-run first innings lead. With key contributions from the tail, South Africa reached 301 all out, potentially deciding the match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 19:11 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 19:11 IST
Corbin Bosch Shines with Record-Breaking Debut for South Africa
Corbin Bosch

Corbin Bosch made an impressive start to his Test cricket career, delivering an unbeaten 81 runs on the second day of South Africa's first test against Pakistan at Centurion. Coming in as a number nine batsman, Bosch played a critical role in establishing a 90-run first innings lead for his team.

Bosch's performance complemented his earlier bowling success, where he recorded 4-63, making him the 25th cricketer to take a wicket with his first test delivery. His knock, which included 15 boundaries, was a highlight as South Africa reached 301 all out at tea.

Despite Pakistan's efforts to limit South Africa's lead, the home team's tailenders, notably Bosch and Kagiso Rabada, added crucial runs. Bosch's partnership with Dane Paterson further secured a strong position, setting the stage for a potentially decisive win in the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024